Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.46.

NYSE:DOV traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $150.88. 1,223,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,298. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

