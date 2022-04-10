DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.