DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.23.

DouYu International stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.