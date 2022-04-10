Douglas Robinson Sells 5,622 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,513,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.