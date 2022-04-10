Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.34

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.34 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 51461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.