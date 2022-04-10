Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $246.14. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

