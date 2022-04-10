Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.50. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

