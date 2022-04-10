DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DOCU stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $172.46.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

