Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.