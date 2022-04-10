Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.