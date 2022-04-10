Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 136,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

