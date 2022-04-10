Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after buying an additional 460,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after buying an additional 332,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.63 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

