Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,813,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $149.90 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.