Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

