Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

