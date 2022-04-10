Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

