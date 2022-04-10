Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $239.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

