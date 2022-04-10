Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 935,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.