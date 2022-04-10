Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.95.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

