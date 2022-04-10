DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. Apple comprises about 3.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

