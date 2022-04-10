Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Head to Head Review

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion N/A $2.90 billion $1.33 9.63 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.25 $69.49 million $4.37 7.19

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8.01% 4.29% 0.21% MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.24% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 10 5 0 2.25 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $13.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.