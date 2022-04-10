Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £115

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

