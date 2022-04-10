Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $853.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.