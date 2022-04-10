Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $161.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

