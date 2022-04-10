DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $2.59 on Exchanges

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $67.56 million and $1.11 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.95 or 0.07648400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.74 or 1.00160772 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

