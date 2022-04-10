DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

