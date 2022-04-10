Dennis Stansbury Sells 40,705 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$232,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,180,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,158,919.16.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.85 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

