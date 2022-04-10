Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $11.15

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $10.90. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

