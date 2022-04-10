Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.