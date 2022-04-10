Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,899.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $271,538.28 and approximately $10,899.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.25 or 0.07575828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,623.82 or 0.99810246 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,200,964 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

