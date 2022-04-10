Datamine (DAM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,490.00

Datamine (DAM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $239,809.96 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00286274 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006567 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $734.24 or 0.01713417 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,927 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

