Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

