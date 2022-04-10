Dash (DASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.15 or 0.00262196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $158.05 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004946 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.43 or 0.00655624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,668,988 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.