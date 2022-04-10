Darren Serrao Sells 11,700 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

