DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 83,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,604. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 374.21% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

