DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DarioHealth by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 83,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,604. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

