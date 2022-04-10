Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.79. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 7,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.