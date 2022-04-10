Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.29. 2,427,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,074. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $229.03 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

