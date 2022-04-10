D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,065 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,444,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

