D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,954,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,601,000 after acquiring an additional 517,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,727,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 624,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.12.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

