D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after purchasing an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,631 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN opened at $27.55 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

