D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 5,479 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,479 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

