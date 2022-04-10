D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

