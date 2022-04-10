D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DY stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.
Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
