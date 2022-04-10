D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.