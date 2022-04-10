D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.19% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.