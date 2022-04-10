D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $28.30 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

