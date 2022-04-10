D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

HL opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.