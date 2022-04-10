D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roblox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Roblox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

RBLX stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.