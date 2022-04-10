Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

