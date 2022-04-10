Cwm LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,489,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $11,197,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

