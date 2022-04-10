Cwm LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE PHG opened at $31.35 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

